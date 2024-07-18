IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1043.85, reached a high of ₹1044.75, and a low of ₹1024.45 before closing at ₹1037.7. The market capitalization was ₹82320.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹615.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 51127 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹1020.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1012.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1012.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has dropped by 1.27% and is currently trading at ₹1015.90. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have increased by 64.50% to ₹1015.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|-8.51%
|6 Months
|8.36%
|YTD
|15.94%
|1 Year
|64.5%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1041.13
|Support 1
|1020.68
|Resistance 2
|1053.27
|Support 2
|1012.37
|Resistance 3
|1061.58
|Support 3
|1000.23
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 21.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1242 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1044.75 & ₹1024.45 yesterday to end at ₹1029. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend