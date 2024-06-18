IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1017.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.