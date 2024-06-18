Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1017.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 1025, closed at 1017.55, with a high of 1027.35 and a low of 1014.6. The market capitalization was 81436.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3 and the low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 209886 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1017.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1027.35 & 1014.6 yesterday to end at 1017.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.