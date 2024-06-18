IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹1025, closed at ₹1017.55, with a high of ₹1027.35 and a low of ₹1014.6. The market capitalization was ₹81436.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 209886 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1017.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1027.35 & ₹1014.6 yesterday to end at ₹1017.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend