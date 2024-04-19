IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Plunges as Negative Sentiment Hits Market

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1018 and closed at ₹1016.45. The high for the day was ₹1033 and the low was ₹987.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,420.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1068.65 and the 52-week low was ₹584.9. The BSE volume for the day was 249,156 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is at ₹992.75, with a percent change of -2.33% and a net change of -23.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.
