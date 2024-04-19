Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Plunges as Negative Sentiment Hits Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 1016.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1018 and closed at 1016.45. The high for the day was 1033 and the low was 987.75. The market capitalization stood at 79,420.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was 1068.65 and the 52-week low was 584.9. The BSE volume for the day was 249,156 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹992.75, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1016.45

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is at 992.75, with a percent change of -2.33% and a net change of -23.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

19 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1016.45 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC had a trading volume of 249,156 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1016.45.

