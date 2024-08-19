IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹919.45 and closed at ₹909.75. The stock reached a high of ₹925.9 and a low of ₹912. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,984 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1,148.3, while the 52-week low is ₹636.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 53,329 shares for the day.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹925.9 & ₹912 yesterday to end at ₹924.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.