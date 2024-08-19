Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 909.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 924.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 919.45 and closed at 909.75. The stock reached a high of 925.9 and a low of 912. The market capitalization stood at 73,984 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 1,148.3, while the 52-week low is 636.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 53,329 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 961 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1936 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹909.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 925.9 & 912 yesterday to end at 924.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

