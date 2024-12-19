Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 813.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 815.05 and closed at 827, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 827 and a low of 810.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 65,040 crore, IRCTC's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and a low of 778.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 88,262 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:40:09 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.24%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

IRCTC Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices and a decline in open interest for IRCTC indicate that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum. This could suggest that the stock might reach a support level or potentially begin to reverse in the near future.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30:51 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹800.6, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹813.2

IRCTC Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 805.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 799.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of 799.58 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:20:31 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 1.17% and is currently trading at 803.65. Over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has declined by 7.83%, also reaching 803.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.96%
3 Months-7.12%
6 Months-19.87%
YTD-8.39%
1 Year-7.83%
19 Dec 2024, 08:51:23 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.77Support 1805.97
Resistance 2833.18Support 2799.58
Resistance 3839.57Support 3789.17
19 Dec 2024, 08:34:51 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:21:17 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 812 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1184 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹827 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 827 & 810.1 yesterday to end at 813.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

