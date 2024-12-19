IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹815.05 and closed at ₹827, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹827 and a low of ₹810.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹65,040 crore, IRCTC's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹778.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 88,262 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices and a decline in open interest for IRCTC indicate that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum. This could suggest that the stock might reach a support level or potentially begin to reverse in the near future.
IRCTC Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹805.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹799.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹799.58 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 1.17% and is currently trading at ₹803.65. Over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has declined by 7.83%, also reaching ₹803.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|-7.12%
|6 Months
|-19.87%
|YTD
|-8.39%
|1 Year
|-7.83%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.77
|Support 1
|805.97
|Resistance 2
|833.18
|Support 2
|799.58
|Resistance 3
|839.57
|Support 3
|789.17
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹827 & ₹810.1 yesterday to end at ₹813.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend