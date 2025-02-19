Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 725.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 719.40 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 733.85 and closed at 725.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 733.85 and a low of 709.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 57,559.45 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 53,384 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and just above its 52-week low of 716.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1145 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1527 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1091 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹725.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 733.85 & 709.40 yesterday to end at 719.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

