IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹733.85 and closed at ₹725.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹733.85 and a low of ₹709.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹57,559.45 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 53,384 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and just above its 52-week low of ₹716.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1091 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹733.85 & ₹709.40 yesterday to end at ₹719.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend