Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 1029 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1028.25 and closed at 1029. The high for the day was 1028.25 while the low was 1004.3. The market capitalization stood at 80780.0 crore with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 615.45. The BSE volume for the day was 207114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 19.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
19 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3238 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1850 k & BSE volume was 207 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1029 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1028.25 & 1004.3 yesterday to end at 1009.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.