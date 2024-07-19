IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1028.25 and closed at ₹1029. The high for the day was ₹1028.25 while the low was ₹1004.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹80780.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹615.45. The BSE volume for the day was 207114 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 19.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1850 k & BSE volume was 207 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1028.25 & ₹1004.3 yesterday to end at ₹1009.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.