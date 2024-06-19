Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1032.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1010.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC's stock opened at 1019 and closed at 1017.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1038 and the low was 1019. The market capitalization stands at 82572.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1148.3 and the low is 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 110260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:57 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price dropped by 1.26% to reach 1019.1, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House are declining, whereas Thomas Cook India and Kaya are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1019.1-13.05-1.261148.3614.4581528.0
Thomas Cook India223.61.650.74228.1573.510403.97
Easy Trip Planners43.09-0.33-0.7654.037.017635.72
Kaya435.852.050.47454.9267.05569.4
International Travel House602.5-2.3-0.38781.0281.9481.67
19 Jun 2024, 09:46:26 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC may indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1010.95, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1032.15

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 1021.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1010.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1010.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:20:40 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has dropped by -0.21% and is currently trading at 1029.95. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have experienced a significant increase of 54.59% to 1029.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.57%
3 Months6.11%
6 Months17.04%
YTD16.33%
1 Year54.59%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11041.7Support 11021.75
Resistance 21050.15Support 21010.25
Resistance 31061.65Support 31001.8
19 Jun 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 26.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
19 Jun 2024, 08:21:59 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4412 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1017.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1038 & 1019 yesterday to end at 1017.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

