IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1019 and closed at ₹1017.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1038 and the low was ₹1019. The market capitalization stands at ₹82572.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1148.3 and the low is ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 110260 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price dropped by 1.26% to reach ₹1019.1, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House are declining, whereas Thomas Cook India and Kaya are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1019.1
|-13.05
|-1.26
|1148.3
|614.45
|81528.0
|Thomas Cook India
|223.6
|1.65
|0.74
|228.15
|73.5
|10403.97
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.09
|-0.33
|-0.76
|54.0
|37.01
|7635.72
|Kaya
|435.85
|2.05
|0.47
|454.9
|267.05
|569.4
|International Travel House
|602.5
|-2.3
|-0.38
|781.0
|281.9
|481.67
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC may indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1010.95, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1032.15
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹1021.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1010.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1010.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has dropped by -0.21% and is currently trading at ₹1029.95. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have experienced a significant increase of 54.59% to ₹1029.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.57%
|3 Months
|6.11%
|6 Months
|17.04%
|YTD
|16.33%
|1 Year
|54.59%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1041.7
|Support 1
|1021.75
|Resistance 2
|1050.15
|Support 2
|1010.25
|Resistance 3
|1061.65
|Support 3
|1001.8
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4412 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1017.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1038 & ₹1019 yesterday to end at ₹1017.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend