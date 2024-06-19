IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1032.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1010.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.