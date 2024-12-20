IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹806.15 and closed at ₹813.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹808.40 and a low of ₹798. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,444 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹778.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 101,232 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 3.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 808 k & BSE volume was 101 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹808.4 & ₹798 yesterday to end at ₹805.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend