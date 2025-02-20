IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 1.20 %. The stock closed at 719.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.