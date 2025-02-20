IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹712.25 and closed at ₹719.40, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹732 and dipped to a low of ₹711.20. With a market capitalization of ₹58,247.54 crore, IRCTC's performance was notable amid a trading volume of 111,258 shares. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹709.40.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|736.93
|Support 1
|716.43
|Resistance 2
|744.72
|Support 2
|703.72
|Resistance 3
|757.43
|Support 3
|695.93
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹839.0, 15.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 785 k & BSE volume was 111 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹732 & ₹711.20 yesterday to end at ₹728. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend