IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹764.8 and closed at ₹763.1. The stock reached a high of ₹782.2 and a low of ₹759.65, reflecting a volatile session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,336 crore, the stock's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and low of ₹743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103,915 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.33% today, currently trading at ₹781.95. However, over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has decreased by 15.97%, also standing at ₹781.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31% to reach 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.01%
|3 Months
|-6.24%
|6 Months
|-21.22%
|YTD
|-0.98%
|1 Year
|-15.97%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|787.5
|Support 1
|764.7
|Resistance 2
|796.1
|Support 2
|750.5
|Resistance 3
|810.3
|Support 3
|741.9
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1489 k & BSE volume was 103 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹782.2 & ₹759.65 yesterday to end at ₹779.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.