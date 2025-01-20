Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 763.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 764.8 and closed at 763.1. The stock reached a high of 782.2 and a low of 759.65, reflecting a volatile session. With a market capitalization of 62,336 crore, the stock's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and low of 743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103,915 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.33% today, currently trading at 781.95. However, over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has decreased by 15.97%, also standing at 781.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31% to reach 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.01%
3 Months-6.24%
6 Months-21.22%
YTD-0.98%
1 Year-15.97%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1787.5Support 1764.7
Resistance 2796.1Support 2750.5
Resistance 3810.3Support 3741.9
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1593 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1453 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1489 k & BSE volume was 103 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹763.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 782.2 & 759.65 yesterday to end at 779.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

