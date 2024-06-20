IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1035, closed at ₹1032.15, with a high of ₹1036.8 and a low of ₹1004. The market capitalization stands at ₹81184.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 139405 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1036.8 & ₹1004 yesterday to end at ₹1032.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.