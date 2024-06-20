Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 1032.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1014.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1035, closed at 1032.15, with a high of 1036.8 and a low of 1004. The market capitalization stands at 81184.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 139405 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4265 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1032.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1036.8 & 1004 yesterday to end at 1032.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.