LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1093.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1101.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.