IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1099.7 and closed at ₹1093.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1113.5 and a low of ₹1096. The market capitalization stood at 88112.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1113.5 and ₹604 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IRCTC was 46655 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.81%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a peak or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1101.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1093.4
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹1101.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1055.1 and ₹1115.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1055.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1115.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at ₹1101.40. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 77.88% to ₹1101.40, whereas the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.86%
|3 Months
|13.93%
|6 Months
|54.62%
|YTD
|23.23%
|1 Year
|77.88%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1115.95
|Support 1
|1055.1
|Resistance 2
|1138.4
|Support 2
|1016.7
|Resistance 3
|1176.8
|Support 3
|994.25
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1720 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2414 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1662 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1093.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1113.5 & ₹1096 yesterday to end at ₹1093.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
