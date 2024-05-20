Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1093.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1101.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1099.7 and closed at 1093.4. The stock reached a high of 1113.5 and a low of 1096. The market capitalization stood at 88112.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1113.5 and 604 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IRCTC was 46655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.81%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a peak or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1101.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1093.4

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 1101.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1055.1 and 1115.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1055.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1115.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 1101.40. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 77.88% to 1101.40, whereas the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.86%
3 Months13.93%
6 Months54.62%
YTD23.23%
1 Year77.88%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11115.95Support 11055.1
Resistance 21138.4Support 21016.7
Resistance 31176.8Support 3994.25
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1720 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2414 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1662 k & BSE volume was 58 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1093.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1113.5 & 1096 yesterday to end at 1093.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.