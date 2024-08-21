IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹940 and closed slightly lower at ₹937.35. The stock reached a high of ₹942 and a low of ₹926.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,484 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹636.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 54,874 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|940.13
|Support 1
|924.13
|Resistance 2
|949.27
|Support 2
|917.27
|Resistance 3
|956.13
|Support 3
|908.13
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 11.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1252 k & BSE volume was 168 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹942 & ₹926.85 yesterday to end at ₹931.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.