IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹727.45 and closed at ₹728, showing slight stability in its price. The stock reached a high of ₹736.50 and dipped to a low of ₹717, reflecting some volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹58,863.62 crore, IRCTC continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range remains between ₹709.40 and ₹1,148.30, with a trading volume of 42,909 shares on BSE.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|741.87
|Support 1
|722.47
|Resistance 2
|748.33
|Support 2
|709.53
|Resistance 3
|761.27
|Support 3
|703.07
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹839.0, 14.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 811 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹736.50 & ₹717 yesterday to end at ₹735.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend