IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 728 per share. The stock is currently trading at 735.70 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 727.45 and closed at 728, showing slight stability in its price. The stock reached a high of 736.50 and dipped to a low of 717, reflecting some volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of 58,863.62 crore, IRCTC continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range remains between 709.40 and 1,148.30, with a trading volume of 42,909 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1741.87Support 1722.47
Resistance 2748.33Support 2709.53
Resistance 3761.27Support 3703.07
21 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 839.0, 14.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
21 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 854 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1610 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 811 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹728 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 736.50 & 717 yesterday to end at 735.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

