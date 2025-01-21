Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 779.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 783.7 and closed at 779.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 800.55 and a low of 775.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 63,288 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1,148.3 and a low of 743.75, with a trading volume of 132,831 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1802.4Support 1776.85
Resistance 2814.35Support 2763.25
Resistance 3827.95Support 3751.3
21 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 9.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1100
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
21 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1538 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1457 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1405 k & BSE volume was 132 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹779.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 800.55 & 775.2 yesterday to end at 791.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

