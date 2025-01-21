IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹783.7 and closed at ₹779.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹800.55 and a low of ₹775.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹63,288 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹743.75, with a trading volume of 132,831 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|802.4
|Support 1
|776.85
|Resistance 2
|814.35
|Support 2
|763.25
|Resistance 3
|827.95
|Support 3
|751.3
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 9.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1405 k & BSE volume was 132 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹800.55 & ₹775.2 yesterday to end at ₹791.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.