IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1014.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1016, closed at 1014.8, with a high of 1026.4 and a low of 1007.25. The market capitalization for IRCTC stood at 81,244.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 180,170.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11025.67Support 11005.87
Resistance 21036.23Support 2996.63
Resistance 31045.47Support 3986.07
21 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 24.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1874 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4134 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1694 k & BSE volume was 180 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1014.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1026.4 & 1007.25 yesterday to end at 1014.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

