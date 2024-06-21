IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1016, closed at ₹1014.8, with a high of ₹1026.4 and a low of ₹1007.25. The market capitalization for IRCTC stood at ₹81,244.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 180,170.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1025.67
|Support 1
|1005.87
|Resistance 2
|1036.23
|Support 2
|996.63
|Resistance 3
|1045.47
|Support 3
|986.07
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 24.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1694 k & BSE volume was 180 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1026.4 & ₹1007.25 yesterday to end at ₹1014.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.