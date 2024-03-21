IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

IRCTC stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 3.34 %. The stock closed at 901.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was ₹910.7 and the close price was ₹901.9. The stock reached a high of ₹943.2 and a low of ₹910.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,560.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75 and the low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 176,441 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 12:02:52 PM IST
Top active options for IRCTC
Top active call options for IRCTC at 21 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹9.3 (+186.15%) & ₹12.5 (+197.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 21 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.9 (-76.98%) & ₹6.65 (-73.02%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
21 Mar 2024, 11:51:07 AM IST
IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views
Ratings
Current
1 W Ago
1 M Ago
3 M Ago
Strong Buy
1
1
1
1
Buy
0
0
0
0
Hold
2
2
2
3
Sell
0
0
0
0
Strong Sell
2
2
2
2
21 Mar 2024, 11:40:10 AM IST
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹901.9 on last trading day
On the last day, IRCTC's BSE volume was 176,441 shares and the closing price was ₹901.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!