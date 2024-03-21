Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 3.34 %. The stock closed at 901.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was 910.7 and the close price was 901.9. The stock reached a high of 943.2 and a low of 910.7. The market capitalization stood at 74,560.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1049.75 and the low was 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 176,441 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 910.7 and a high of 943.2 on the current day.

21 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 21 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 9.3 (+186.15%) & 12.5 (+197.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 21 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.9 (-76.98%) & 6.65 (-73.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

21 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold2223
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
21 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹901.9 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC's BSE volume was 176,441 shares and the closing price was 901.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!