IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was ₹910.7 and the close price was ₹901.9. The stock reached a high of ₹943.2 and a low of ₹910.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,560.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75 and the low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 176,441 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for IRCTC at 21 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹9.3 (+186.15%) & ₹12.5 (+197.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 21 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.9 (-76.98%) & ₹6.65 (-73.02%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
