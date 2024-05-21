IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops as Trading Turns Bearish

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1099.7 and closed at ₹1093.4. The high for the day was ₹1113.5 and the low was ₹1096. The market capitalization was ₹88112.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1100 and the 52-week low was ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 46655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1094.6, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1101.4
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1094.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1094.6 and ₹1112.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1094.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1112.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.44% today, trading at ₹1106.20. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have surged by 80.65% to reach ₹1106.20. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.87% rise to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.36%
|3 Months
|14.72%
|6 Months
|55.88%
|YTD
|24.24%
|1 Year
|80.65%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1112.0
|Support 1
|1094.6
|Resistance 2
|1121.4
|Support 2
|1086.6
|Resistance 3
|1129.4
|Support 3
|1077.2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 30.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1036 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2530 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 990 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1093.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1113.5 & ₹1096 yesterday to end at ₹1093.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!