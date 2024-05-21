Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops as Trading Turns Bearish

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1101.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1094.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1099.7 and closed at 1093.4. The high for the day was 1113.5 and the low was 1096. The market capitalization was 88112.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1100 and the 52-week low was 604. The BSE volume for the day was 46655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:50 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1094.6, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1101.4

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1094.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1094.6 and 1112.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1094.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1112.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.44% today, trading at 1106.20. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have surged by 80.65% to reach 1106.20. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.87% rise to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.36%
3 Months14.72%
6 Months55.88%
YTD24.24%
1 Year80.65%
21 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11112.0Support 11094.6
Resistance 21121.4Support 21086.6
Resistance 31129.4Support 31077.2
21 May 2024, 08:37:11 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 30.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1036 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2530 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 990 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00:42 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1093.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1113.5 & 1096 yesterday to end at 1093.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

