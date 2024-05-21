IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1101.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1094.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.