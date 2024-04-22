IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹992.2 and closed at ₹992.75. The high for the day was ₹1005.95, while the low was ₹971. The market capitalization was ₹79,324.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1068.65 and the low was ₹584.9. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 126,424.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹992.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a volume of 126,424 shares with a closing price of ₹992.75.