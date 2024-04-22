Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 992.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 992.2 and closed at 992.75. The high for the day was 1005.95, while the low was 971. The market capitalization was 79,324.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1068.65 and the low was 584.9. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 126,424.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹992.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a volume of 126,424 shares with a closing price of 992.75.

