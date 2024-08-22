IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹926.55 and closed at ₹931.05. The stock reached a high of ₹938.75 and a low of ₹926.55, with a market capitalization of ₹74,768 crore. The 52-week range of the stock is between ₹636.1 and ₹1148.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 125,995 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 943 k & BSE volume was 125 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹938.75 & ₹926.55 yesterday to end at ₹934.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.