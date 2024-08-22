Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 931.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 934.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 926.55 and closed at 931.05. The stock reached a high of 938.75 and a low of 926.55, with a market capitalization of 74,768 crore. The 52-week range of the stock is between 636.1 and 1148.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 125,995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1069 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1522 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 943 k & BSE volume was 125 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹931.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 938.75 & 926.55 yesterday to end at 934.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

