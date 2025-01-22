IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹790.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹791.10. The stock reached a high of ₹797.70 and a low of ₹781.00 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,616 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects its volatility within a 52-week range of ₹743.75 to ₹1,148.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,346 shares for the day.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.96%, currently trading at ₹774.90. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have dropped by 23.79%, also reaching ₹774.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.29%
|3 Months
|-0.42%
|6 Months
|-19.55%
|YTD
|-0.53%
|1 Year
|-23.79%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|793.82
|Support 1
|777.57
|Resistance 2
|803.78
|Support 2
|771.28
|Resistance 3
|810.07
|Support 3
|761.32
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 873 k & BSE volume was 110 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹797.7 & ₹781 yesterday to end at ₹782.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.