Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 791.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 790.55 and closed slightly higher at 791.10. The stock reached a high of 797.70 and a low of 781.00 during the day. With a market capitalization of 62,616 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects its volatility within a 52-week range of 743.75 to 1,148.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,346 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.96%, currently trading at 774.90. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have dropped by 23.79%, also reaching 774.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.29%
3 Months-0.42%
6 Months-19.55%
YTD-0.53%
1 Year-23.79%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1793.82Support 1777.57
Resistance 2803.78Support 2771.28
Resistance 3810.07Support 3761.32
22 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 983 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1445 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 873 k & BSE volume was 110 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹791.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 797.7 & 781 yesterday to end at 782.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.