IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1010.05 and closed at ₹1009.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1015.5 and a low of ₹985.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹79132.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1148.3, while the 52-week low is ₹615.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 164540 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1008.02
|Support 1
|978.22
|Resistance 2
|1026.38
|Support 2
|966.78
|Resistance 3
|1037.82
|Support 3
|948.42
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1015.5 & ₹985.3 yesterday to end at ₹989.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.