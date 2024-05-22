IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1108, closed at ₹1101.4 with a high of ₹1122 and a low of ₹1087.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,240.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1100 and the 52-week low was ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 230,203 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1106 and a high of ₹1137.15 on the current day.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC traded volume until 12 AM is down by 11.93% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at ₹1129.45, showing a decrease of 1.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reached a high of 1129.95 and a low of 1120.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1125.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1132.82
|Support 1
|1123.22
|Resistance 2
|1136.18
|Support 2
|1116.98
|Resistance 3
|1142.42
|Support 3
|1113.62
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1057.90
|10 Days
|1026.20
|20 Days
|1025.15
|50 Days
|981.51
|100 Days
|955.50
|300 Days
|822.22
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1127.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1094.63 and ₹1129.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1094.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1129.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCTC traded by 11 AM is 2.38% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1127, reflecting a decrease of 1.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1132.6 and 1105.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1105.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1132.6.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹1122 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1094.63 and ₹1129.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1094.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1129.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.27% to reach ₹1118.5, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are also experiencing gains. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 0.15% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1118.5
|3.0
|0.27
|1122.0
|607.0
|89480.0
|Thomas Cook India
|216.4
|5.2
|2.46
|228.15
|59.47
|10068.96
|Easy Trip Planners
|45.6
|1.27
|2.86
|54.0
|37.01
|7926.74
|International Travel House
|612.9
|9.55
|1.58
|781.0
|281.9
|489.98
|Kaya
|338.0
|4.35
|1.3
|395.9
|304.0
|441.57
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 31.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded by 10 AM is 2.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1115.3, a slight decrease of -0.02%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1132.95 & a low of 1106.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1132.6
|Support 1
|1105.65
|Resistance 2
|1146.25
|Support 2
|1092.35
|Resistance 3
|1159.55
|Support 3
|1078.7
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price dropped by 0.55% to reach ₹1109.35, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Thomas Cook India is declining, but Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and -0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1109.35
|-6.15
|-0.55
|1122.0
|607.0
|88748.0
|Thomas Cook India
|210.05
|-1.15
|-0.54
|228.15
|59.47
|9773.5
|Easy Trip Planners
|45.78
|1.45
|3.27
|54.0
|37.01
|7958.03
|International Travel House
|612.95
|9.6
|1.59
|781.0
|281.9
|490.02
|Kaya
|340.05
|6.4
|1.92
|395.9
|304.0
|444.24
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1119.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1094.63 and ₹1129.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1094.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1129.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹1123.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 78.92% to ₹1123.00, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.66%
|3 Months
|15.77%
|6 Months
|57.35%
|YTD
|25.7%
|1 Year
|78.92%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.75
|Support 1
|1094.0
|Resistance 2
|1142.9
|Support 2
|1073.4
|Resistance 3
|1163.5
|Support 3
|1059.25
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1122 & ₹1087.8 yesterday to end at ₹1101.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
