IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

26 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 1115.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1127.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.