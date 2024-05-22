Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 1115.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1127.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1108, closed at 1101.4 with a high of 1122 and a low of 1087.8. The market capitalization stood at 89,240.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1100 and the 52-week low was 604. The BSE volume for the day was 230,203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.26%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1106 and a high of 1137.15 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.93% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC traded volume until 12 AM is down by 11.93% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at 1129.45, showing a decrease of 1.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reached a high of 1129.95 and a low of 1120.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1125.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11132.82Support 11123.22
Resistance 21136.18Support 21116.98
Resistance 31142.42Support 31113.62
22 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1057.90
10 Days1026.20
20 Days1025.15
50 Days981.51
100 Days955.50
300 Days822.22
22 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1127.85, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1115.5

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1127.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1094.63 and 1129.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1094.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1129.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -2.38% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCTC traded by 11 AM is 2.38% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 1127, reflecting a decrease of 1.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1132.6 and 1105.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1105.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1132.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11125.97Support 11116.07
Resistance 21129.93Support 21110.13
Resistance 31135.87Support 31106.17
22 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1122, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1115.5

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 1122 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1094.63 and 1129.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1094.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1129.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.27% to reach 1118.5, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are also experiencing gains. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 0.15% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1118.53.00.271122.0607.089480.0
Thomas Cook India216.45.22.46228.1559.4710068.96
Easy Trip Planners45.61.272.8654.037.017926.74
International Travel House612.99.551.58781.0281.9489.98
Kaya338.04.351.3395.9304.0441.57
22 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 31.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.15% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded by 10 AM is 2.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1115.3, a slight decrease of -0.02%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1132.95 & a low of 1106.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11132.6Support 11105.65
Resistance 21146.25Support 21092.35
Resistance 31159.55Support 31078.7
22 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price dropped by 0.55% to reach 1109.35, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Thomas Cook India is declining, but Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and -0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1109.35-6.15-0.551122.0607.088748.0
Thomas Cook India210.05-1.15-0.54228.1559.479773.5
Easy Trip Planners45.781.453.2754.037.017958.03
International Travel House612.959.61.59781.0281.9490.02
Kaya340.056.41.92395.9304.0444.24
22 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.75%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1119.95, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1115.5

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1119.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1094.63 and 1129.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1094.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1129.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 1123.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 78.92% to 1123.00, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.66%
3 Months15.77%
6 Months57.35%
YTD25.7%
1 Year78.92%
22 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.75Support 11094.0
Resistance 21142.9Support 21073.4
Resistance 31163.5Support 31059.25
22 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 31.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2731 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1101.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1122 & 1087.8 yesterday to end at 1101.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.