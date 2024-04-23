Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 992 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1003.45 and closed at 992. The stock's high was 1008.1 and low was 995. The market capitalization stood at 80,004.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1068.65 and the 52-week low was 584.9. The BSE volume for the day was 157,492 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1000.05, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹992

The current price of IRCTC stock is 1000.05, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 8.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹992 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a BSE volume of 157,492 shares with a closing price of 992.

