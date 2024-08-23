IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹937.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹934.6, after reaching a high of ₹942.25 and a low of ₹934. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹75,136 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1148.3, while the 52-week low is ₹636.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 35,645 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|943.55
|Support 1
|933.6
|Resistance 2
|947.9
|Support 2
|928.0
|Resistance 3
|953.5
|Support 3
|923.65
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 12.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 841 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹942.25 & ₹934 yesterday to end at ₹939.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.