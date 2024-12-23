IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹805 and closed slightly higher at ₹805.4. The stock reached a high of ₹813.15 and dipped to a low of ₹781.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,740 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹778.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 68,446 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 6.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 808 k & BSE volume was 101 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹813.15 & ₹781.5 yesterday to end at ₹784.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend