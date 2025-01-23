IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹783.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹782.45. The stock reached a high of ₹783.95 and a low of ₹757.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,652 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 44,322 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a low of ₹743.75, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹783.95 & ₹757.7 yesterday to end at ₹770. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.