IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 782.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 770 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 783.9 and closed slightly lower at 782.45. The stock reached a high of 783.95 and a low of 757.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of 61,652 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 44,322 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a low of 743.75, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹782.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 783.95 & 757.7 yesterday to end at 770. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

