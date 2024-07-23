Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 23 2024 09:29:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.90 -0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 502.90 -0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 376.75 0.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 881.45 0.35%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.80 -0.80%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock surges in positive trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock surges in positive trading today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1006 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 990, closed at 989.15, with a high of 1011.5 and a low of 971. The market capitalization stood at 80,480.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3, and the 52-week low was 615.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 285,125 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30:50 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1008.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1006

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1008.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 980.85 and 1021.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 980.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1021.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15:06 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at 1013.10. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 61.49% to 1013.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.53%
3 Months-7.95%
6 Months-2.02%
YTD13.38%
1 Year61.49%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11021.8Support 1980.85
Resistance 21037.35Support 2955.45
Resistance 31062.75Support 3939.9
23 Jul 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 19.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
23 Jul 2024, 08:16:36 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3174 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹989.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1011.5 & 971 yesterday to end at 1006. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue