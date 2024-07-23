IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock surges in positive trading today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹990, closed at ₹989.15, with a high of ₹1011.5 and a low of ₹971. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,480.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3, and the 52-week low was ₹615.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 285,125 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1008.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1006
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1008.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹980.85 and ₹1021.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹980.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1021.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹1013.10. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 61.49% to ₹1013.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|3 Months
|-7.95%
|6 Months
|-2.02%
|YTD
|13.38%
|1 Year
|61.49%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1021.8
|Support 1
|980.85
|Resistance 2
|1037.35
|Support 2
|955.45
|Resistance 3
|1062.75
|Support 3
|939.9
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 19.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3174 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹989.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1011.5 & ₹971 yesterday to end at ₹1006. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.