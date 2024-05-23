Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 1115.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1122.35 and closed at 1115.5. The high for the day was 1148.3, while the low was 1106. The market capitalization stands at 90720.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1122 and the low is 607. The BSE volume for the day was 322,925 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 1132.05. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have gained 80.35%, reaching 1132.05. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.46%
3 Months19.01%
6 Months60.86%
YTD26.87%
1 Year80.35%
23 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11139.55Support 11108.7
Resistance 21153.65Support 21091.95
Resistance 31170.4Support 31077.85
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2799 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.

23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 32.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1115.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1148.3 & 1106 yesterday to end at 1115.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.