IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1122.35 and closed at ₹1115.5. The high for the day was ₹1148.3, while the low was ₹1106. The market capitalization stands at ₹90720.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1122 and the low is ₹607. The BSE volume for the day was 322,925 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1132.05. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have gained 80.35%, reaching ₹1132.05. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.46%
|3 Months
|19.01%
|6 Months
|60.86%
|YTD
|26.87%
|1 Year
|80.35%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1139.55
|Support 1
|1108.7
|Resistance 2
|1153.65
|Support 2
|1091.95
|Resistance 3
|1170.4
|Support 3
|1077.85
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 32.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1148.3 & ₹1106 yesterday to end at ₹1115.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend