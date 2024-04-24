IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹1006.35 and closed at ₹1000.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1019 and a low of ₹998.05. With a market capitalization of 81240.0 crore, the 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1068.65 and the 52-week low is ₹597.9. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 197502 shares.
An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC share price is at ₹1022.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1003.22 and ₹1024.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1003.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1024.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹1021.75. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 68.43% to ₹1021.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|3.69%
|6 Months
|52.55%
|YTD
|14.51%
|1 Year
|68.43%
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1024.07
|Support 1
|1003.22
|Resistance 2
|1032.28
|Support 2
|990.58
|Resistance 3
|1044.92
|Support 3
|982.37
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 56.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1465.00 k & BSE volume was 157.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1019 & ₹998.05 yesterday to end at ₹1000.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
