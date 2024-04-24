IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade

IRCTC stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1015.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.