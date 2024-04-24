Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1015.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 1006.35 and closed at 1000.05. The stock reached a high of 1019 and a low of 998.05. With a market capitalization of 81240.0 crore, the 52-week high for IRCTC is 1068.65 and the 52-week low is 597.9. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 197502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1022.2, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1015.5

IRCTC share price is at 1022.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1003.22 and 1024.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1003.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1024.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 1021.75. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 68.43% to 1021.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months3.69%
6 Months52.55%
YTD14.51%
1 Year68.43%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11024.07Support 11003.22
Resistance 21032.28Support 2990.58
Resistance 31044.92Support 3982.37
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
24 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 1623379 as compared to the 20 day avg of 3755536

The trading volume yesterday was 56.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1465.00 k & BSE volume was 157.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 1019 & 998.05 yesterday to end at 1000.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

