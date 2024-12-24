Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 784.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 788.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 787.9 and closed at 784.25, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 792.55 and a low of 777.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 63,056 crore, IRCTC's shares traded at a volume of 148,086 on the BSE. The stock is currently within its 52-week range, with a high of 1,148.3 and a low of 778.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1795.53Support 1780.18
Resistance 2801.72Support 2771.02
Resistance 3810.88Support 3764.83
24 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 5.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
24 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1233 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1196 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1084 k & BSE volume was 148 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹784.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 792.55 & 777.1 yesterday to end at 788.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.