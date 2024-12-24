IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹787.9 and closed at ₹784.25, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹792.55 and a low of ₹777.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹63,056 crore, IRCTC's shares traded at a volume of 148,086 on the BSE. The stock is currently within its 52-week range, with a high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹778.8.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|795.53
|Support 1
|780.18
|Resistance 2
|801.72
|Support 2
|771.02
|Resistance 3
|810.88
|Support 3
|764.83
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 5.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1084 k & BSE volume was 148 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹792.55 & ₹777.1 yesterday to end at ₹788.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend