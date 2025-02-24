IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹734.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹735.35. The stock reached a high of ₹743.65 and a low of ₹724.60, reflecting market fluctuations. With a market capitalization of ₹58,376 crore, the stock continues to be a significant player in the market. Over the past year, it has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹709.40, with a trading volume of 33,628 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|742.43
|Support 1
|723.03
|Resistance 2
|752.87
|Support 2
|714.07
|Resistance 3
|761.83
|Support 3
|703.63
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹839.0, 14.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1034 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹743.65 & ₹724.60 yesterday to end at ₹729.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend