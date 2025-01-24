IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹770 and closed slightly higher at ₹770.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹798.25 and a low of ₹766.95. With a market capitalization of ₹63,616 crore, the company is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above its low of ₹743.75. The trading volume on BSE was 139,048 shares, indicating moderate investor activity.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 8.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1235 k & BSE volume was 139 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹798.25 & ₹766.95 yesterday to end at ₹795.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.