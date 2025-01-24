Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 770.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 770 and closed slightly higher at 770.7. The stock experienced a high of 798.25 and a low of 766.95. With a market capitalization of 63,616 crore, the company is significantly below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above its low of 743.75. The trading volume on BSE was 139,048 shares, indicating moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 8.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1100
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1374 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1478 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1235 k & BSE volume was 139 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹770.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 798.25 & 766.95 yesterday to end at 795.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

