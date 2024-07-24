Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -3.29 %. The stock closed at 1006 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1024.95, closed at 1006, with a high of 1024.95 and a low of 940.45. The market capitalization was 77836.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 615.45. The BSE volume was 276638 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3229 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1006 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1024.95 & 940.45 yesterday to end at 972.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

