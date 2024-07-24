IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1024.95, closed at ₹1006, with a high of ₹1024.95 and a low of ₹940.45. The market capitalization was ₹77836.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹615.45. The BSE volume was 276638 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3229 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.
24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1006 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1024.95 & ₹940.45 yesterday to end at ₹972.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.