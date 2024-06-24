IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1023.95, closed at ₹1015.55, with a high of ₹1045.7 and a low of ₹1008. The market capitalization stood at ₹81,076.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 203,144 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹1019.25. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have surged by 56.97% to ₹1019.25, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|2.82%
|6 Months
|17.59%
|YTD
|14.06%
|1 Year
|56.97%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1035.53
|Support 1
|999.63
|Resistance 2
|1058.72
|Support 2
|986.92
|Resistance 3
|1071.43
|Support 3
|963.73
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 24.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1045.7 & ₹1008 yesterday to end at ₹1015.55. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.