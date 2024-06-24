Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1015.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1023.95, closed at 1015.55, with a high of 1045.7 and a low of 1008. The market capitalization stood at 81,076.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 203,144 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 1019.25. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have surged by 56.97% to 1019.25, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months2.82%
6 Months17.59%
YTD14.06%
1 Year56.97%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11035.53Support 1999.63
Resistance 21058.72Support 2986.92
Resistance 31071.43Support 3963.73
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 24.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4331 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1015.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1045.7 & 1008 yesterday to end at 1015.55. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

