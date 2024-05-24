IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1129.25, closed at ₹1134, with a high of ₹1138.75 and a low of ₹1116.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹89736.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹607. The BSE volume for the day was 278881 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 32.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1138.75 & ₹1116.55 yesterday to end at ₹1134. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend