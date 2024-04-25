Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1015.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1029.55 and closed at 1015.5 with a high of 1029.55 and a low of 1017.15. The market capitalization was at 82004.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1068.65 and a 52-week low of 597.9. The BSE volume for the day was 74169 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11030.02Support 11018.92
Resistance 21034.53Support 21012.33
Resistance 31041.12Support 31007.82
25 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 1763 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3717 k

The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1689 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1015.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1029.55 & 1017.15 yesterday to end at 1015.5.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

