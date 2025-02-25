Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 720.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 719.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 724.05 and closed higher at 730.65. The stock reached a high of 728 and a low of 716.85, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of 57,632 crore, IRCTC's performance is notable given its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and low of 709.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 41,770 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's share price decreased by 0.12%, trading at 719.55, while its competitors showed mixed results. Thomas Cook India and Kaya experienced declines, whereas Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House saw increases. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation719.55-0.85-0.121148.3709.457564.0
Thomas Cook India132.55-2.55-1.89263.73118.46234.9
Easy Trip Planners12.090.050.4225.9511.354284.8
International Travel House447.953.40.76781.0412.0358.11
Kaya259.0-2.55-0.97702.25224.0333.88
25 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in IRCTC suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹719.55, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹720.40

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 719.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 714.67 and 726.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 714.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 726.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.08% today, currently trading at 721.00. However, over the past year, IRCTC's shares have experienced a decline of 25.34%, also priced at 721.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months-4.56%
6 Months-22.63%
YTD-8.46%
1 Year-25.34%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1726.62Support 1714.67
Resistance 2733.38Support 2709.48
Resistance 3738.57Support 3702.72
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 839.0, 16.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
25 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 853 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1496 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 811 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹730.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 728 & 716.85 yesterday to end at 720.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.