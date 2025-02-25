IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹724.05 and closed higher at ₹730.65. The stock reached a high of ₹728 and a low of ₹716.85, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹57,632 crore, IRCTC's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and low of ₹709.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 41,770 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's share price decreased by 0.12%, trading at ₹719.55, while its competitors showed mixed results. Thomas Cook India and Kaya experienced declines, whereas Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House saw increases. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|719.55
|-0.85
|-0.12
|1148.3
|709.4
|57564.0
|Thomas Cook India
|132.55
|-2.55
|-1.89
|263.73
|118.4
|6234.9
|Easy Trip Planners
|12.09
|0.05
|0.42
|25.95
|11.35
|4284.8
|International Travel House
|447.95
|3.4
|0.76
|781.0
|412.0
|358.11
|Kaya
|259.0
|-2.55
|-0.97
|702.25
|224.0
|333.88
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in IRCTC suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹719.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹714.67 and ₹726.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹714.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 726.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.08% today, currently trading at ₹721.00. However, over the past year, IRCTC's shares have experienced a decline of 25.34%, also priced at ₹721.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|-4.56%
|6 Months
|-22.63%
|YTD
|-8.46%
|1 Year
|-25.34%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|726.62
|Support 1
|714.67
|Resistance 2
|733.38
|Support 2
|709.48
|Resistance 3
|738.57
|Support 3
|702.72
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹839.0, 16.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 811 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹728 & ₹716.85 yesterday to end at ₹720.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend