IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 720.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 719.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.