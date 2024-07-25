IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹973.05 and closed at ₹972.95. The stock reached a high of ₹988 and a low of ₹969. The market capitalization stood at ₹77908.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRCTC are ₹1148.3 and ₹615.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,800 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|985.12
|Support 1
|965.52
|Resistance 2
|996.48
|Support 2
|957.28
|Resistance 3
|1004.72
|Support 3
|945.92
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 16.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹988 & ₹969 yesterday to end at ₹973.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.