IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1012.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1010.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1024.4 and closed at 1012.6. The stock reached a high of 1037.5 and a low of 1007.7. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 80816.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 336320 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4339 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1012.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1037.5 & 1007.7 yesterday to end at 1012.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

