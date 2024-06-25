IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1024.4 and closed at ₹1012.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1037.5 and a low of ₹1007.7. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹80816.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 336320 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1037.5 & ₹1007.7 yesterday to end at ₹1012.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.