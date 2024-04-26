IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹1031.45, closed at ₹1025.05 with a high of ₹1037.75 and a low of ₹1022. The market capitalization stands at ₹82,200.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1068.65 and the 52-week low is ₹597.9. The BSE volume for the day was 69,250 shares traded.
The stock price of IRCTC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹1029.35. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 68.99% to reach ₹1029.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|0.74%
|6 Months
|59.34%
|YTD
|15.81%
|1 Year
|68.99%
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1036.33
|Support 1
|1020.83
|Resistance 2
|1044.92
|Support 2
|1013.92
|Resistance 3
|1051.83
|Support 3
|1005.33
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1689 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1037.75 & ₹1022 yesterday to end at ₹1025.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
