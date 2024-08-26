IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹924.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹923.4. The stock reached a high of ₹929 and a low matching its opening price of ₹924.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹74,176 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹636.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,690 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.92%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decline in open interest in IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could suggest that the stock might reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high of ₹930.95 and a low of ₹924.75 today.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.83% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, IRCTC's trading volume has decreased by 56.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹927.45, down by 0.44%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 930.28 and 927.18 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 927.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 930.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|930.27
|Support 1
|926.32
|Resistance 2
|932.58
|Support 2
|924.68
|Resistance 3
|934.22
|Support 3
|922.37
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|933.11
|10 Days
|926.97
|20 Days
|943.66
|50 Days
|983.48
|100 Days
|1004.03
|300 Days
|927.96
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹927.5, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹923.4
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹927.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹916.9 and ₹933.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹916.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 933.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.46% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, IRCTC's trading volume has decreased by 59.46% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹929.15, marking a decline of 0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reached a high of 929.75 and a low of 926.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 929.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|930.28
|Support 1
|927.18
|Resistance 2
|931.57
|Support 2
|925.37
|Resistance 3
|933.38
|Support 3
|924.08
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹929.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹923.4
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹929.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹916.9 and ₹933.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹916.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 933.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC's share price increased by 0.54% today, reaching ₹928.35, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Easy Trip Planners, Kaya, and International Travel House experienced declines, whereas Thomas Cook India saw an uptick. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.69%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|928.35
|4.95
|0.54
|1148.3
|636.1
|74268.0
|Thomas Cook India
|224.8
|10.7
|5.0
|263.73
|107.89
|10459.81
|Easy Trip Planners
|40.45
|-0.4
|-0.98
|54.0
|37.01
|7167.9
|Kaya
|534.8
|-0.2
|-0.04
|702.25
|267.05
|698.67
|International Travel House
|672.0
|-17.3
|-2.51
|781.0
|324.5
|537.23
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 11.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.24% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC had decreased by 62.24% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹928.45, marking a 0.55% decline. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume generally indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a price drop with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹923.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹929 & ₹924.75 yesterday to end at ₹928.05. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.