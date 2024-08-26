LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:12 PM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 923.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 927.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.