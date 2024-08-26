Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 923.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 927.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 924.75 and closed slightly lower at 923.4. The stock reached a high of 929 and a low matching its opening price of 924.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 74,176 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 1,148.3 and a low of 636.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:12:23 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.92%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decline in open interest in IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could suggest that the stock might reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:02:28 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high of 930.95 and a low of 924.75 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47:13 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.83% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, IRCTC's trading volume has decreased by 56.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 927.45, down by 0.44%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:45 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 930.28 and 927.18 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 927.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 930.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1930.27Support 1926.32
Resistance 2932.58Support 2924.68
Resistance 3934.22Support 3922.37
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days933.11
10 Days926.97
20 Days943.66
50 Days983.48
100 Days1004.03
300 Days927.96
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:15:47 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹927.5, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹923.4

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 927.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 916.9 and 933.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 916.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 933.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:46:24 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.46% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, IRCTC's trading volume has decreased by 59.46% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 929.15, marking a decline of 0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:37:35 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reached a high of 929.75 and a low of 926.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 929.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1930.28Support 1927.18
Resistance 2931.57Support 2925.37
Resistance 3933.38Support 3924.08
26 Aug 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹929.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹923.4

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 929.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 916.9 and 933.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 916.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 933.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12:46 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC's share price increased by 0.54% today, reaching 928.35, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Easy Trip Planners, Kaya, and International Travel House experienced declines, whereas Thomas Cook India saw an uptick. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.69%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation928.354.950.541148.3636.174268.0
Thomas Cook India224.810.75.0263.73107.8910459.81
Easy Trip Planners40.45-0.4-0.9854.037.017167.9
Kaya534.8-0.2-0.04702.25267.05698.67
International Travel House672.0-17.3-2.51781.0324.5537.23
26 Aug 2024, 11:03:12 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 822.0, 11.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
26 Aug 2024, 10:47:03 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.24% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC had decreased by 62.24% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 928.45, marking a 0.55% decline. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume generally indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a price drop with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24:20 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹923.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 929 & 924.75 yesterday to end at 928.05. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

