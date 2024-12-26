IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹788.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹788.30. The stock experienced a high of ₹792.50 and a low of ₹779.50. With a market capitalization of ₹63,104 crores, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30, while also nearing its 52-week low of ₹777.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 90,249 shares for the day.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 5.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 834 k & BSE volume was 90 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹792.5 & ₹779.5 yesterday to end at ₹789.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend