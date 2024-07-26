IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹972.2 and closed at ₹973.85. The high for the day was ₹972.2, while the low was ₹955. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,720.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3, and the 52-week low was ₹615.45. The BSE volume for the day was 65,885 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹975.55. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 56.31% to reach ₹975.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.07%
|3 Months
|-12.42%
|6 Months
|-0.12%
|YTD
|9.2%
|1 Year
|56.31%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|976.4
|Support 1
|958.4
|Resistance 2
|983.2
|Support 2
|947.2
|Resistance 3
|994.4
|Support 3
|940.4
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 16.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1639 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3108 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1573 k & BSE volume was 65 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹973.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹972.2 & ₹955 yesterday to end at ₹971.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.